Lantheus Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) _ Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The diagnostic imaging company posted revenue of $85.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Lantheus Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $82 million to $86 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $337 million to $342 million.

Lantheus Holdings shares have fallen 27 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15, a decrease of 20 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNTH