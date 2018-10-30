Lantheus Holdings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) _ Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $9.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 24 cents.

The diagnostic imaging company posted revenue of $88.9 million in the period.

Lantheus Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $337 million to $342 million.

Lantheus Holdings shares have dropped 37 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $12.82, a fall of 34 percent in the last 12 months.

