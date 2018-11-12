Lumentum, SAP fall; Coty, Athenahealth rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Coty Inc., up 16 cents to $8.65

The struggling cosmetics company named a new CEO and chairman.

Athenahealth Inc., up $11.62 to $131.97

The struggling medical billing software maker received a $5.7 billion cash buyout offer.

Lumentum Holdings Inc., down $18.45 to $37.50

Wells Fargo analysts said Apple is the unnamed customer that optical communications company Lumentum said was significantly reducing orders.

British American Tobacco PLC, down $3.67 cents to $38.08

The maker of Newport cigarettes fell following reports that U.S. regulators are considering a ban on menthol tobacco.

SAP SE, down $6.89 to $101.42

The German company agreed to pay $8 billion for survey-software provider Qualtrics International.

Apptio Inc., up $12.80 to $37.65

The business software company agreed to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $38 a share in cash.

AECOM, down $1.74 to $30.98

The engineering and construction company reported quarterly results and an outlook that disappointed investors.

Nuance Communications Inc., down 64 cents to $16.85

The software company agreed to sell its document imaging division for $400 million.