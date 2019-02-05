M/A-Com: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) _ M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Lowell, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 20 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $150.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, M/A-Com expects its per-share earnings to range from 4 cents to 12 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $134 million to $142 million for the fiscal second quarter.

M/A-Com shares have increased 26 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $18.23, a decrease of 36 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTSI