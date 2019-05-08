MBIA: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) _ MBIA Inc. (MBI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance company posted revenue of $50 million in the period.

MBIA shares have increased 7.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.59, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.

