MDC Partners: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The marketing communications company posted revenue of $379.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.55. A year ago, they were trading at $9.60.

