MGM: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $123 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $2.86 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.99 billion.

MGM shares have fallen 15 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 12 percent in the last 12 months.

