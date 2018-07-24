MKS Instruments: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) _ MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $122.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.22. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.33 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.22 per share.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies posted revenue of $573.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $570.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, MKS Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.60 to $1.86.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $470 million to $510 million for the fiscal third quarter.

MKS Instruments shares have increased almost 4 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $97.95, a rise of 22 percent in the last 12 months.

