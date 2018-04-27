Markets Right Now: Stocks end little changed; Amazon climbs

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are ending the week little changed Friday as disappointing results from Exxon Mobil weighed on energy companies and offset gains by Amazon and others.

Amazon rose 3.6 percent thanks to its strong first quarter and other retailers also gained.

However Charter Communications plunged 11.7 percent as investors were disappointed with the cable company's results, which included a decline in video subscribers.

Asian stocks rose following the landmark summit of the leaders from North and South Korea.

The S&P 500 index gained 2 points, or 0.1, percent to 2,669.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 11 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 24,311. The Nasdaq gained 1 point to 7,119.

___

12:00 p.m.

Stocks are little changed Friday as weak results from Exxon Mobil weigh on energy companies and offset gains by Amazon and others.

Amazon is up 5 percent thanks to its strong first quarter and other retailers are also rising. Asian stocks rose following the landmark summit of the leaders from North and South Korea.

However Charter Communications plunged 14.2 percent as investors were disappointed with the cable company's results, which included a decline in video subscribers.

The S&P 500 index was nearly unchanged at 2,666.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 68 points or 0.3 percent to 24,258. The Nasdaq lost 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,114.

____

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher thanks to gains for technology giants Amazon and Microsoft. Asian markets climbed following a landmark summit of leaders from North and South Korea.

Amazon shares soared 7.3 percent thanks to its bigger-than-expected profit in the first-quarter.

Microsoft jumped 3.6 percent and Intel rose 3.7 after both companies' results beat Wall Street forecasts.

However Charter Communications plunged 14.2 percent as investors were disappointed with the cable company's results, which included a decline in video subscribers.

The S&P 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,677.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 9 points or 0.1 percent to 24,337. The Nasdaq rose 71 points, or 1 percent, to 7,188.