Markets Right Now: Industrial stocks lead US indexes higher

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

U.S. stocks closed higher as industrial and technology companies recovered some of the big losses they took over the last month.

Strong company earnings also contributed to the gains Tuesday.

CVS Health jumped 5.7 percent and Booking Holdings, the parent company of Priceline.com, rose 4.2 percent.

Trading was relatively calm as investors waited for results from the midterm elections in the U.S.

Energy companies traded lower as the price of oil continue to fall, extending four weeks of losses.

The S&P 500 index rose 17 points, or 0.6 percent to 2,755.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 173 points, or 0.7 percent, to 25,635. The Nasdaq composite rose 47 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,375.

Bond prices dipped, sending yields higher.

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are rising in midday trading on Wall Street as technology stocks recover some of the big losses they took over the last month.

Companies including CVS Health are rising Tuesday after releasing strong third quarter reports. CVS added 4.3 percent and Booking Holdings, the parent company of Priceline.com, rose 4.6 percent.

Rental car company Avis Budget Group sank 5.1 percent after its earnings and sales fell short of forecasts.

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent to 2,747.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 110 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,571. The Nasdaq composite rose 29 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,359.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.21 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street as technology companies rise and several companies gain after reporting higher earnings.

CVS Health rose 2 percent Tuesday after reporting results that beat analysts' forecasts.

Booking Holdings, the parent company of Priceline.com, rose 6.7 percent.

Rental car company Avis Budget Group sank 9.4 percent after its earnings and sales fell short of forecasts.

The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2 percent to 2,745.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 53 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,520. The Nasdaq composite rose 50 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,377.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.20 percent.