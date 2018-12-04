Markets Right Now: Stocks turn jittery again, Dow sinks 500

FILE- In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo trader Michael Milano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Dec. 4. FILE- In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo trader Michael Milano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Dec. 4. Photo: Richard Drew, AP Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Markets Right Now: Stocks turn jittery again, Dow sinks 500 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

1:08 p.m.

Stocks are turning sharply lower on Wall Street as trading turns jittery again, erasing 500 points from the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Banks led the market lower as bond yields fell sharply Tuesday, which makes it harder for banks to make money from lending.

Bank of America fell 5.7 percent.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

The S&P 500 lost 63 points, or 2.3 percent, to 2,727.

The Dow lost 574 points, or 2.2 percent, to 25,253. The Nasdaq fell 197 points, or 2.7 percent, to 7,244.

Bond prices rose sharply. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.92 percent.

Stock and bond trading will be closed in the U.S. Wednesday in observance of a national day of mourning for former President George H.W. Bush.

___

12:33 p.m.

Stocks are turning sharply lower on Wall Street as trading turns jittery again, erasing 500 points from the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Banks led the market lower as bond yields fell sharply Tuesday, which makes it harder for banks to make money from lending.

Bank of America fell 5.1 percent.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

The S&P 500 lost 61 points, or 2.2 percent, to 2,729.

The Dow lost 536 points, or 2.1 percent, to 25,292. The Nasdaq fell 197 points, or 2.7 percent, to 7,244.

Bond prices rose sharply. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.92 percent.

Stock and bond trading will be closed in the U.S. Wednesday in observance of a national day of mourning for former President George H.W. Bush.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stock indexes fell in midday trading on Wall Street, giving back much of the market's gain from the day before.

Losses in banks, technology stocks and industrial companies outweighed gains elsewhere Tuesday.

Apple lost 2.2 percent and Bank of America slumped 3.7 percent.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

The S&P 500 index lost 23 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,766.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,611. The Nasdaq composite gave up 84 points, or 1.1 percent, to 7,356.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.94 percent.

Stock and bond trading will be closed in the U.S. Wednesday in observance of a national day of mourning for former President George H.W. Bush.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, led by losses in technology companies and banks.

Apple lost 1.7 percent early Tuesday and Bank of America was down 1.3 percent.

Dollar General sank 5.6 percent after reporting weak results.

The S&P 500 index lost 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,782.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,761. The Nasdaq composite gave up 33 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,407.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.95 percent.