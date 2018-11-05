Markets Right Now: Stocks open mostly higher on Wall Street

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, file photo trader Peter Tuchman, center, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, Nov. 5. FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, file photo trader Peter Tuchman, center, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, Nov. 5. Photo: Richard Drew, AP Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Markets Right Now: Stocks open mostly higher on Wall Street 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are mostly higher in early trading as gains for energy companies are offset by losses in other parts of the market.

A big jump in natural gas prices was helping send energy companies higher in the early going Monday. EOG Resources climbed 4.5 percent.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was up 4 percent after the company announced solid results over the weekend and said it repurchased almost $1 billion in its own stock.

Technology companies continue to struggle as Apple fell 2.4 percent.

The S&P 500 rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent to 2,730.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 93 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,367. The Nasdaq composite slipped 30 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,323.