Markets Right Now: Strong earnings send stocks higher

Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Traders Fred DeMarco, left, and Michael Urkonis work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as investors were pleased to see strong earnings reports from a number of U.S. companies. less Traders Fred DeMarco, left, and Michael Urkonis work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as investors were pleased to see strong ... more Photo: Richard Drew, AP Markets Right Now: Strong earnings send stocks higher 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks moved broadly higher as investors welcomed strong quarterly earnings reports from Google parent Alphabet, drugmaker Biogen and other companies.

Technology and health care stocks accounted for much of the market's gains Tuesday. Alphabet rose 4.1 percent and Biogen climbed 4.3 percent.

Harley-Davidson surged 7.6 percent after reporting a strong quarter.

Energy companies rose along with the price of crude oil. Chevron rose 2.1 percent.

Utilities and other safe-play stocks lagged the market.

The S&P 500 index rose 13 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,820.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 190 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,233. The Nasdaq composite climbed 18 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,861.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as investors were pleased to see strong earnings reports from a number of U.S. companies.

Harley-Davidson rose 4.4 percent early Tuesday after its earnings came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.

Biogen was also up 5.6 percent after turning in strong quarterly results and raising its forecast for the year.

Appliance maker Whirlpool sank 11.7 percent after its results came up short of forecasts. The company is being hurt by tariffs on imported aluminum and steel.

The S&P 500 index rose 19 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,826.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 150 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,198. The Nasdaq composite climbed 84 points, or 1.1 percent, to 7,926.