MaxLinear: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) _ MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.9 million in its third quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $85 million in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, MaxLinear said it expects revenue in the range of $85 million to $89 million.

MaxLinear shares have fallen 36 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.99, a fall of 29 percent in the last 12 months.

