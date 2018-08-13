Medallion Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) on Monday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $37.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $29.6 million.

Medallion Financial shares have risen 73 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.10, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

