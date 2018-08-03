Minerals Technologies: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $44.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.28 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The maker of mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products posted revenue of $464.7 million in the period.

Minerals Technologies shares have risen 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 5.5 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTX