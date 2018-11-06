Mirati: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.6 million in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 84 cents per share.

Mirati shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $39.15, nearly tripling in the last 12 months.

