MoSys: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ MoSys Inc. (MOSY) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $10,000.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent.

The semiconductor technology company posted revenue of $3.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, MoSys said it expects revenue in the range of $3 million to $3.3 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 23 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.45.

