MoSys: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ MoSys Inc. (MOSY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, came to 7 cents per share.

The semiconductor technology company posted revenue of $4.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, MoSys said it expects revenue in the range of $3.2 million to $3.5 million.

The company's shares closed at 31 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 67 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOSY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOSY