Momenta: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) on Thursday reported a loss of $44.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $4.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.6 million.

Momenta shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 33% in the last 12 months.

