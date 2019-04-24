Monarch Casino: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) _ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had profit of 38 cents.

The casino operator posted revenue of $58.7 million in the period.

Monarch Casino shares have climbed 15 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $44, a climb of 2.5 percent in the last 12 months.

