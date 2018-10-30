Mondelez, Under Armour and Vulcan climb while GE slumps

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Mondelez International Inc., up $2.01 to $42.12

The maker of Oreos disclosed a larger-than-expected profit and said sales in emerging markets were good.

Pfizer Inc., down 34 cents to $42.89

The drugmaker cut its revenue forecast for the year.

Under Armour Inc., up $5.04 to $23.23

The sports apparel company posted a larger profit and better sales than analysts had forecast.

AutoNation Inc., down $1.72 to $40.46

The auto retailer's third-quarter sales fell far short of Wall Street projections.

American Tower Corp., up $8.13 to $160.95

The wireless communications infrastructure company reported better quarterly results than analysts expected.

General Electric Co., down 98 cents to $10.18

The industrial company slashed its dividend again and said the Justice Department is investigating a charge taken by its power unit.

Chesapeake Energy Corp., down 45 cents to $3.27

The oil and natural gas giant company plans to acquire WildHorse Resource Development Corp. in a nearly $4 billion deal.

Vulcan Materials Co., up $14.73 to $98.93

The construction materials maker recovered some of its recent losses after its profit and sales topped estimates.