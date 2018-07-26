Monro: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) _ Monro Muffler Brake Inc. (MNRO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $20.6 million.

The Rochester, New York-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The automotive repair chain posted revenue of $295.8 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298.3 million.

Monro expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion.

Monro shares have increased 17 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 43 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNRO