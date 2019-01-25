Moog: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $44.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.25 per share.

The aerospace contractor posted revenue of $679.7 million in the period.

Moog expects full-year earnings to be $5.05 to $5.45 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.88 billion.

Moog shares have increased nearly 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 11 percent in the last 12 months.

