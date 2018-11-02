Moog: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $40.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, came to $1.28 per share.

The aerospace contractor posted revenue of $700.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $96.5 million, or $2.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.71 billion.

Moog expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.05 to $5.45 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.88 billion.

Moog shares have declined 14 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 14 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOG.A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOG.A