Motorola: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $151 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were $1.28 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Motorola expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.55 to $1.60. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.58.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.60 to $7.72 per share.

Motorola shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 16%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $142.34, a rise of 32% in the last 12 months.

