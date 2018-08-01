NMI Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) _ NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $25.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The mortgage insurance company posted revenue of $67.5 million in the period.

NMI Holdings shares have risen 23 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $20.90, an increase of 77 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NMIH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NMIH