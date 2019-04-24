Nasdaq: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $247 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The exchange operator posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $634 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $633.1 million.

Nasdaq shares have increased roughly 10 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 17 percent. The stock has climbed 3 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NDAQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NDAQ