Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name Volume LastChg.
|AMD
|75,309,923
|26.66
|—.76
|InvQQQ
|58,661,699
|186.24
|—3.70
|PShtQQQrs
|56,863,264
|9.14
|+.51
|MylanNV
|50,803,067
|21.53
|—6.73
|AppleInc
|38,582,353
|202.86
|—5.62
|Microsoft
|35,167,000
|125.52
|—2.63
|SiriusXM
|34,673,960
|5.72
|—.12
|MicronT
|32,970,651
|40.26
|—1.87
|PrUltPQs
|29,606,853
|62.50
|—3.86
|Intel
|29,575,079
|50.48
|—.74
|———
|Advanced 662
|Declined 2,267
|Unchanged 138
|Totalissues 3,067
|Newhighs 61
|Newlows 55
|Totalsales 2,258,152,337
|—————————
