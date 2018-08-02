Navigant: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Navigant Consulting Inc. (NCI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $28.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 49 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $275.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $252.4 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $236 million.

Navigant shares have risen 28 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 54 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCI