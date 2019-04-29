Neurocrine: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Monday reported a loss of $102.1 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.12 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.05 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $138.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136.1 million.

Neurocrine shares have risen roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $76.81, a decrease of 6% in the last 12 months.

