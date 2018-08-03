New Home: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) _ The New Home Co. (NWHM) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $115,000.

The Aliso Viejo, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $155.6 million in the period.

New Home shares have decreased 25 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 16 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWHM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWHM