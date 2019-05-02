New Media Investment: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ New Media Investment Group Inc. (NEWM) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $387.6 million in the period.

New Media Investment shares have decreased 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEWM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEWM