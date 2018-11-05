New York Mortgage Trust: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $34 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $110.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $19.6 million.

New York Mortgage Trust shares have increased 2 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.30, increasing slightly in the last 12 months.

