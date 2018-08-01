Newtek: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) _ Newtek Business Services Inc. (NEWT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Success, New York-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The provider of financial and business services to small-and medium-sized business posted revenue of $11.4 million in the period.

Newtek shares have risen 13 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $20.92, a climb of 23 percent in the last 12 months.

