Omaha World-Herald journalists vote to form a union

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha World-Herald's reporters and editors have voted to form a union at the newspaper owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

The newspaper's 87 eligible journalists will now be represented by the NewsGuild-Communications Workers of America union in contract talks and other issues with BH Media.

An Omaha World-Herald spokeswoman declined to comment on Monday's vote.

The reporters who led the union campaign said they wanted to ensure there will be local input in decisions at the newspaper.

Earlier this year, Berkshire Hathaway hired Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises to manage its newspapers, including the World-Herald.