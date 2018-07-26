Omnicell: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $6.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The Omnicell Inc. posted revenue of $188.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $188.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Omnicell expects its per-share earnings to range from 52 cents to 57 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.90 to $2.05 per share.

Omnicell shares have climbed 11 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $54, an increase of 25 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMCL