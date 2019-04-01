OncoCyte: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) _ OncoCyte Corp. (OCX) on Monday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Alameda, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $4.20. A year ago, they were trading at $2.25.

