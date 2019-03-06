CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 449¼ 450½ 447 447 —7¼
May 464¼ 464¼ 452½ 454¾ —8
Jul 469½ 469¾ 458 460 —8
Sep 477½ 478¼ 467 468¾ —7¾
Dec 492¼ 492¼ 482¼ 483¾ —7¼
Mar 503½ 503½ 494¾ 495½ —7½
May 511¾ 511¾ 503½ 504¾ —6½
Jul 510 510 503½ 505¼ —5¾
Dec 526 526 522 522 —6½
Est. sales 43,282. Tue.'s sales 91,553
Tue.'s open int 478,153, up 4,822
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 366 366 362½ 363 —3
May 376 376½ 372 372½ —3¼
Jul 384½ 385 380¾ 381¼ —3¼
Sep 390 390½ 387 387½ —2¾
Dec 397 397¾ 394¾ 395¼ —2
Mar 407½ 408¼ 405¾ 406 —2¼
May 412¾ 413½ 411¾ 411¾ —1¾
Jul 416¾ 417 415 415 —2
Dec 409½ 410 408¾ 408¾ —1¼
Dec 413 413 413 413 —1½
Est. sales 92,945. Tue.'s sales 211,899
Tue.'s open int 1,667,797
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 265½ 277 265¼ 272½ +6½
Jul 268¾ 277½ 268¾ 272¾ +5½
Mar 257 257 257 257 +1¾
Est. sales 449. Tue.'s sales 217
Tue.'s open int 4,338
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 900½ 903½ 894½ 896¼ —5
May 913½ 916¼ 906¼ 908¼ —5½
Jul 927½ 930 920¼ 922¼ —5½
Aug 933¼ 936¼ 926½ 928½ —5¼
Sep 938½ 940 931¼ 933 —5½
Nov 946¾ 950 941 943 —5¼
Jan 957¾ 959¾ 951 952¾ —5
Mar 965 966¼ 958¼ 959½ —5½
May 971¼ 971½ 965 965 —6½
Jul 977 979 972¼ 973 —5½
Nov 977½ 978¼ 971 971 —5¾
Est. sales 49,982. Tue.'s sales 117,490
Tue.'s open int 658,689, up 1,935
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Mar 29.74 29.78 29.56 29.59 —.14
May 30.04 30.11 29.84 29.92 —.10
Jul 30.38 30.44 30.17 30.26 —.10
Aug 30.53 30.59 30.33 30.42 —.09
Sep 30.68 30.73 30.48 30.56 —.10
Oct 30.70 30.86 30.61 30.69 —.09
Dec 31.05 31.10 30.85 30.94 —.08
Jan 31.27 31.35 31.16 31.19 —.10
Mar 31.60 31.66 31.44 31.49 —.11
May 31.92 31.92 31.74 31.74 —.14
Jul 32.12 32.12 32.01 32.01 —.12
Est. sales 33,738. Tue.'s sales 79,706
Tue.'s open int 492,337
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Mar 306.90 306.90 303.30 303.30 —2.30
May 309.90 311.60 307.10 308.00 —2.00
Jul 313.50 315.20 310.90 311.80 —1.90
Aug 315.10 316.80 312.60 313.40 —1.90
Sep 317.20 318.10 314.40 315.10 —2.00
Oct 318.80 319.10 315.20 315.90 —2.00
Dec 319.50 321.00 317.00 317.80 —1.80
Jan 321.00 321.00 318.50 319.00 —1.80
Mar 322.00 323.00 319.90 320.20 —1.90
May 321.00 321.50 321.00 321.50 —1.30
Jul 324.00 324.00 322.70 322.70 —2.00
Est. sales 35,948. Tue.'s sales 55,023
Tue.'s open int 445,351, up 3,920