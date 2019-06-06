https://www.dariennewsonline.com/business/article/Open-13938617.php
Open
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|492
|503
|487¾
|502
|+11¼
|Sep
|498¾
|507¾
|494
|506¾
|+9
|Dec
|512½
|519
|506¼
|517¾
|+6¾
|Mar
|523½
|529½
|517¾
|528¼
|+5
|May
|530
|535¼
|524½
|534
|+3¾
|Jul
|535
|538¾
|528
|537
|+2¾
|Sep
|546
|546
|536¾
|546
|+3½
|Dec
|554½
|557¾
|553¾
|556¾
|+2½
|Mar
|565
|565½
|565
|565½
|+2¾
|Jul
|552½
|558¾
|552½
|558¾
|+4¾
|Est. sales 106,403.
|Wed.'s sales 172,772
|Wed.'s open int 438,797
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|414½
|418
|407
|415½
|+¾
|Sep
|424
|427¼
|416½
|424¼
|Dec
|433½
|436
|425
|433½
|Mar
|441¾
|444
|433¼
|441¾
|—
|¼
|May
|445
|446½
|436½
|444¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|446½
|448
|438½
|447
|+½
|Sep
|418½
|418¾
|412½
|417¾
|+¼
|Dec
|413¾
|414
|407
|412¾
|—
|¼
|Mar
|416½
|416½
|415
|415
|—5¾
|Jul
|426
|429¾
|426
|429¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|411
|411
|410¾
|410¾
|—
|½
|Dec
|413
|413½
|410¾
|412
|—
|½
|Dec
|417½
|417½
|417½
|417½
|+1¾
|Est. sales 280,923.
|Wed.'s sales 464,934
|Wed.'s open int 1,796,017
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|291
|298
|290
|296¼
|+4½
|Sep
|284½
|285
|284½
|285
|+3¼
|Dec
|272¾
|276¾
|271½
|275¼
|+3¼
|Est. sales 270.
|Wed.'s sales 1,078
|Wed.'s open int 7,334
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|869¾
|872¼
|857¾
|867½
|—2¼
|Aug
|875½
|879
|864½
|874¼
|—2
|Sep
|882¾
|885¾
|871¾
|881¼
|—2½
|Nov
|896¾
|899¼
|884½
|894¼
|—3
|Jan
|910
|912¼
|898¼
|907½
|—3
|Mar
|917
|919¼
|906
|915
|—2¾
|May
|924½
|926½
|913¾
|922¾
|—2
|Jul
|934¾
|936
|924
|933
|—2
|Aug
|927
|927½
|926½
|927½
|—9¾
|Nov
|933¾
|934½
|924
|932
|—1½
|Nov
|942
|942
|942
|942
|—1¼
|Est. sales 108,815.
|Wed.'s sales 233,766
|Wed.'s open int 767,208
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|27.22
|27.56
|27.07
|27.55
|+.33
|Aug
|27.37
|27.71
|27.21
|27.70
|+.33
|Sep
|27.49
|27.82
|27.34
|27.81
|+.32
|Oct
|27.60
|27.92
|27.45
|27.92
|+.33
|Dec
|27.88
|28.20
|27.72
|28.19
|+.31
|Jan
|28.09
|28.39
|27.94
|28.38
|+.27
|Mar
|28.34
|28.68
|28.28
|28.68
|+.27
|May
|28.73
|28.99
|28.57
|28.99
|+.22
|Jul
|29.05
|29.41
|28.92
|29.31
|+.21
|Aug
|29.35
|29.55
|29.26
|29.40
|+.16
|Sep
|29.47
|29.69
|29.30
|29.49
|+.13
|Oct
|29.54
|29.71
|29.46
|29.71
|+.27
|Dec
|29.57
|29.85
|29.57
|29.85
|+.19
|Est. sales 48,365.
|Wed.'s sales 102,693
|Wed.'s open int 514,904
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|317.80
|318.80
|313.50
|315.50
|—2.20
|Aug
|319.40
|320.10
|314.90
|317.00
|—2.20
|Sep
|321.30
|321.90
|316.70
|318.60
|—2.40
|Oct
|322.80
|323.10
|318.50
|320.10
|—2.70
|Dec
|326.60
|327.20
|321.90
|324.00
|—2.30
|Jan
|327.60
|328.00
|323.30
|325.40
|—2.50
|Mar
|326.00
|326.00
|323.50
|325.60
|—2.40
|May
|328.30
|329.20
|323.90
|326.10
|—2.40
|Jul
|329.70
|330.10
|325.70
|327.90
|—2.70
|Aug
|328.10
|328.40
|328.00
|328.00
|—2.60
|Sep
|327.90
|327.90
|327.90
|327.90
|—2.30
|Oct
|325.50
|325.50
|325.50
|325.50
|—3.60
|Dec
|328.50
|328.50
|326.50
|326.50
|—3.60
|Est. sales 48,620.
|Wed.'s sales 98,828
|Wed.'s open int 484,883
View Comments