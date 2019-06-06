CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 492 503 487¾ 502 +11¼
Sep 498¾ 507¾ 494 506¾ +9
Dec 512½ 519 506¼ 517¾ +6¾
Mar 523½ 529½ 517¾ 528¼ +5
May 530 535¼ 524½ 534 +3¾
Jul 535 538¾ 528 537 +2¾
Sep 546 546 536¾ 546 +3½
Dec 554½ 557¾ 553¾ 556¾ +2½
Mar 565 565½ 565 565½ +2¾
Jul 552½ 558¾ 552½ 558¾ +4¾
Est. sales 106,403. Wed.'s sales 172,772
Wed.'s open int 438,797
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 414½ 418 407 415½
Sep 424 427¼ 416½ 424¼
Dec 433½ 436 425 433½
Mar 441¾ 444 433¼ 441¾ ¼
May 445 446½ 436½ 444¾ ¼
Jul 446½ 448 438½ 447
Sep 418½ 418¾ 412½ 417¾
Dec 413¾ 414 407 412¾ ¼
Mar 416½ 416½ 415 415 —5¾
Jul 426 429¾ 426 429¾ ¼
Sep 411 411 410¾ 410¾ ½
Dec 413 413½ 410¾ 412 ½
Dec 417½ 417½ 417½ 417½ +1¾
Est. sales 280,923. Wed.'s sales 464,934
Wed.'s open int 1,796,017
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 291 298 290 296¼ +4½
Sep 284½ 285 284½ 285 +3¼
Dec 272¾ 276¾ 271½ 275¼ +3¼
Est. sales 270. Wed.'s sales 1,078
Wed.'s open int 7,334
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 869¾ 872¼ 857¾ 867½ —2¼
Aug 875½ 879 864½ 874¼ —2
Sep 882¾ 885¾ 871¾ 881¼ —2½
Nov 896¾ 899¼ 884½ 894¼ —3
Jan 910 912¼ 898¼ 907½ —3
Mar 917 919¼ 906 915 —2¾
May 924½ 926½ 913¾ 922¾ —2
Jul 934¾ 936 924 933 —2
Aug 927 927½ 926½ 927½ —9¾
Nov 933¾ 934½ 924 932 —1½
Nov 942 942 942 942 —1¼
Est. sales 108,815. Wed.'s sales 233,766
Wed.'s open int 767,208
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 27.22 27.56 27.07 27.55 +.33
Aug 27.37 27.71 27.21 27.70 +.33
Sep 27.49 27.82 27.34 27.81 +.32
Oct 27.60 27.92 27.45 27.92 +.33
Dec 27.88 28.20 27.72 28.19 +.31
Jan 28.09 28.39 27.94 28.38 +.27
Mar 28.34 28.68 28.28 28.68 +.27
May 28.73 28.99 28.57 28.99 +.22
Jul 29.05 29.41 28.92 29.31 +.21
Aug 29.35 29.55 29.26 29.40 +.16
Sep 29.47 29.69 29.30 29.49 +.13
Oct 29.54 29.71 29.46 29.71 +.27
Dec 29.57 29.85 29.57 29.85 +.19
Est. sales 48,365. Wed.'s sales 102,693
Wed.'s open int 514,904
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 317.80 318.80 313.50 315.50 —2.20
Aug 319.40 320.10 314.90 317.00 —2.20
Sep 321.30 321.90 316.70 318.60 —2.40
Oct 322.80 323.10 318.50 320.10 —2.70
Dec 326.60 327.20 321.90 324.00 —2.30
Jan 327.60 328.00 323.30 325.40 —2.50
Mar 326.00 326.00 323.50 325.60 —2.40
May 328.30 329.20 323.90 326.10 —2.40
Jul 329.70 330.10 325.70 327.90 —2.70
Aug 328.10 328.40 328.00 328.00 —2.60
Sep 327.90 327.90 327.90 327.90 —2.30
Oct 325.50 325.50 325.50 325.50 —3.60
Dec 328.50 328.50 326.50 326.50 —3.60
Est. sales 48,620. Wed.'s sales 98,828
Wed.'s open int 484,883