CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 545¼ 555¼ 542¾ 544¾ +1
Sep 547¼ 557¼ 544¾ 546 ½
Dec 556½ 565¾ 554 555½ ¾
Mar 565 573½ 563 564¼ —1
May 564¾ 574¼ 564¾ 566¼ ½
Jul 560¾ 568 559¼ 559¾ —1¼
Sep 570½ 572¼ 565½ 565½ —1½
Dec 577¾ 583½ 576¾ 576¾ —1
Mar 589 590 589 590 +5
Est. sales 72,611. Wed.'s sales 164,353
Wed.'s open int 369,003
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 443 445½ 441¼ 441½ —1¾
Sep 449¼ 451½ 448 448¼ —1¼
Dec 454½ 456¾ 453½ 454 ½
Mar 459½ 461 458½ 459½
May 460¾ 462 459¾ 460¾ ¼
Jul 461¾ 463 461 461¾
Sep 424¾ 425¼ 423¾ 425 +1
Dec 417¾ 419½ 417¾ 418½
Mar 428 428 427½ 427½
Dec 417¼ 418¼ 417¼ 418¼ +1¼
Est. sales 165,182. Wed.'s sales 492,141
Wed.'s open int 1,733,746
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 278¼ 288½ 277¼ 287¾ +10½
Sep 277 283½ 274½ 282¼ +6
Dec 277¾ 286½ 277¾ 282¾ +4
Est. sales 290. Wed.'s sales 770
Wed.'s open int 4,809
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 893¼ 898¼ 892½ 893½ ¾
Aug 899 904 898¼ 899 ¾
Sep 904¼ 910¼ 904¼ 905¼ ¾
Nov 917 922¾ 917 917¾ ½
Jan 929½ 933¾ 928½ 929¼ ¾
Mar 934¼ 939¾ 934¼ 936½ ¼
May 941 944½ 940¼ 941¾ ¼
Jul 949 950¼ 945¾ 947¾
Aug 947¼ 947¾ 946½ 947½ —1
Sep 941½ 941½ 940½ 940½ —2¼
Nov 942 943 939 940½ ¼
Est. sales 100,487. Wed.'s sales 301,878
Wed.'s open int 645,005
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 27.89 28.04 27.77 27.90 +.09
Aug 28.05 28.20 27.91 28.05 +.09
Sep 28.15 28.31 28.03 28.18 +.11
Oct 28.29 28.40 28.15 28.29 +.09
Dec 28.54 28.66 28.37 28.52 +.08
Jan 28.73 28.87 28.61 28.75 +.08
Mar 29.01 29.13 28.88 29.02 +.07
May 29.27 29.38 29.15 29.25 +.02
Jul 29.54 29.62 29.45 29.53 +.04
Aug 29.57 29.57 29.57 29.57 +.01
Sep 29.61 29.61 29.61 29.61 —.01
Oct 29.66 29.66 29.66 29.66
Dec 29.92 30.08 29.85 29.85 —.02
Est. sales 53,736. Wed.'s sales 127,555
Wed.'s open int 435,891, up 28
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 312.70 314.60 312.70 313.40
Aug 314.00 315.60 313.90 314.40 —.10
Sep 315.30 316.90 315.30 315.80 —.10
Oct 317.10 318.60 317.00 318.00 +.30
Dec 320.60 322.30 320.50 321.00 —.20
Jan 322.10 323.70 322.10 322.60 —.20
Mar 323.20 324.90 323.20 324.10 +.20
May 324.30 326.10 324.30 325.00 +.20
Jul 326.10 327.60 326.00 326.50
Aug 326.30 326.90 326.00 326.50 +.10
Sep 326.10 326.90 326.00 326.20 —.10
Oct 324.80 324.80 324.80 324.80 —.20
Dec 326.30 326.30 325.40 325.60 —.30
Est. sales 52,438. Wed.'s sales 112,506
Wed.'s open int 454,255