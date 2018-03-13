https://www.dariennewsonline.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-12747306.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
Updated 4:06 pm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|May
|83.19
|84.21
|82.04
|82.98
|—.30
|Jul
|83.21
|84.08
|82.21
|82.86
|—.35
|Sep
|78.49
|—.23
|Oct
|79.57
|—.31
|Nov
|78.49
|—.23
|Dec
|78.60
|78.94
|77.95
|78.49
|—.23
|Jan
|78.67
|—.16
|Mar
|78.85
|79.02
|78.13
|78.67
|—.16
|May
|78.70
|78.94
|78.13
|78.62
|—.08
|Jul
|78.60
|78.65
|78.06
|78.42
|+.04
|Sep
|73.37
|+.23
|Oct
|75.82
|+.05
|Nov
|73.37
|+.23
|Dec
|73.36
|73.50
|73.01
|73.37
|+.23
|Jan
|73.62
|+.20
|Mar
|73.62
|+.20
|May
|74.32
|+.19
|Jul
|74.43
|+.13
|Sep
|72.89
|—.07
|Oct
|74.02
|+.10
|Nov
|72.89
|—.07
|Dec
|72.89
|—.07
|Est. sales 37,513.
|Mon.'s sales 27,618
|Mon.'s open int 270,947,
|up 439
View Comments