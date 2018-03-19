NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
May82.9982.9981.1981.23—1.62
Jul82.9683.0881.4881.52—1.46
Sep77.29—.99
Oct78.30—1.08
Nov77.29—.99
Dec78.1378.2077.2677.29—.99
Jan77.50—.97
Mar78.1878.1877.4777.50—.97
May78.2278.2277.6277.62—.86
Jul78.2278.2277.6577.65—.77
Sep73.15—.34
Oct75.26—.56
Nov73.15—.34
Dec73.2573.2573.1573.15—.34
Jan73.39—.34
Mar73.39—.34
May74.09—.34
Jul74.20—.34
Sep72.66—.34
Oct73.79—.34
Nov72.66—.34
Dec72.66—.34
Est. sales 26,851. Fri.'s sales 17,017
Fri.'s open int 272,558