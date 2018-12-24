NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Mar 73.80 74.00 72.58 72.64 —.54
May 75.07 75.42 73.90 73.96 —.66
Jul 76.39 76.76 75.13 75.15 —.81
Dec 74.40 74.51 73.16 73.21 —.85
Mar 73.96 73.96 73.96 73.96 —.94
Dec 71.26 71.26 71.26 71.26 —.67
Est. sales 15,139. Fri.'s sales 39,545
Fri.'s open int 211,496