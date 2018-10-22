Pacific Mercantile: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) _ Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $3.9 million.

The Costa Mesa, California-based bank said it had earnings of 17 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $16.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.8 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Pacific Mercantile shares have dropped slightly more than 6 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 14 percent in the last 12 months.

