Pctel: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) _ Pctel Inc. (PCTI) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $9.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Bloomingdale, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, were 3 cents per share.

The provider of antennas and services for wireless networks posted revenue of $21.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $12.9 million, or 75 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $83 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.84. A year ago, they were trading at $6.85.

