Peabody Energy: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) _ Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $71.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 63 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The coal mining company posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period.

Peabody Energy shares have decreased 14 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen 1 percent. The stock has risen 10 percent in the last 12 months.

