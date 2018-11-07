Pegasystems: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $203.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $200.1 million.

Pegasystems shares have climbed 18 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $55.50, a decrease of 1 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEGA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEGA