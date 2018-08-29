Perceptron: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) _ Perceptron Inc. (PRCP) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $772,000.

The Plymouth, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share.

The industrial measurement and inspection company posted revenue of $23.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $3.7 million, or 39 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $84.7 million.

Perceptron shares have climbed 16 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.25, a rise of 57 percent in the last 12 months.

