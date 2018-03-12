Peregrine reports 3Q loss

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) _ Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CDMO) on Monday reported a loss of $11 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tustin, California-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 23 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $6.8 million in the period.

Peregrine expects full-year revenue in the range of $50 million to $55 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.44. A year ago, they were trading at $4.56.

